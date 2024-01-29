Corporate Deal

Bridgepoint has agreed to sell a minority share in its portfolio company Humanetics, a crash test dummy provider, to Ansys in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Bridgepoint was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners David Bauer, Harold Birnbaum, David Schnabel, Jesse Solomon and Veronica Wissel. Counsel information for Ansys, which is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

January 29, 2024, 12:07 PM

nature of claim: /