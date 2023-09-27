Corporate Deal

Jabil Inc. has agreed to divest its mobility business to handset components and mobile phones manufacturer BYD Electronic (International) Co. Ltd. for a total consideration of approximately $2.2 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 26, is expected to close within the first two quarters of Jabil’s current fiscal year 2024. St. Petersburg, Florida-based Jabil was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Alexandra McCormack, Allison Schneirov and Jonathan Stone. Counsel information for BYD Electronic, based in China, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 27, 2023, 9:42 AM

nature of claim: /