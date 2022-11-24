Corporate Deal

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has agreed to merge with investment funds affiliated with Paine Schwartz Partners in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis; Morrison & Foerster; and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell. The transaction, announced Nov. 22, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Philadelphia-based AgroFresh Solutions is represented by a Morrison & Foerster team led by corporate department co-chair Mitchell Presser and corporate partners Omar Pringle and Joe Sulzbach. Paine Schwartz, based in San Mateo, California, is advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Morris Nichols is serving as legal counsel to the special committee.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 24, 2022, 8:36 AM