Corporate Deal

Mercuria Energy Group has agreed to invest in Black Bayou Energy Hub, an underground salt dome energy storage company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Geneva-based Mercuria Energy was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team that included partners Douglas Bland, Damien Lyster and Todd Way. Counsel information for Lafayette, Louisiana-based Black Bayou Energy was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

June 10, 2024, 2:18 PM

nature of claim: /