Corporate Deal

Lincoln National Corp. subsidiary, the Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. announced the signing of a $28 billion reinsurance agreement with Fortitude Reinsurance Co. Ltd. Nashville, Tennessee-based Fortitude was counseled by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Alexander Cochran. Counsel information for Lincoln National, which is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was not immediately available.

Insurance

May 03, 2023, 8:54 AM

nature of claim: /