Corporate Deal

Veterinary support organization Western Veterinary Partner has secured a strategic growth investment in a funding round led by LGT Capital Partners, accounts managed by Hamilton Lane and Apogem Capital, with participation from Tyree & D’Angelo Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Denver-based Western Veterinary was advised by Winston & Strawn. Tyree & D’Angelo, based in Chicago, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Health Care

March 22, 2023, 8:44 AM

nature of claim: /