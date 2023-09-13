Corporate Deal

Heliene Inc., a solar energy equipment provider, has secured $170 million in a funding round led by a group of investors including Orion Infrastructure Capital, 2Shores Capital, Valta Energy and Bullrock Renewables. New York-based Orion Infrastructure was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by debt finance partners Kelann Stirling and Layton Bell. Counsel information for Heliene, which is based in Mountain View, Minnesota, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

September 13, 2023, 10:22 AM

