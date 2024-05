Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has counseled Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Temasek Holdings Limited in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion). The issuance was announced May. 24 by London-based SumUp. The Latham & Watkins team included partners Jennifer Engelhardt, Fergus Wheeler and Paul Yin.

Banking & Financial Services

May 28, 2024, 10:19 AM

nature of claim: /