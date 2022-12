Corporate Deal

Ryvu Therapeutics S.A., a clinical-stage company developing oncology therapeutics, and BioNTech SE announced a 40 million euro ($42 million) research partnership. Ryvu Therapeutics, which is based in Krakow, Poland, was represented by McDermott Will & Emery. Counsel information was not available for Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech.

December 05, 2022, 1:59 PM