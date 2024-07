Corporate Deal

Insurance companies BF&M Limited and Argus Group Holdings Limited have agreed to merge. The transaction, announced June 28, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Argus Group, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Todd Freed and Danny Tricot. Counsel information was not available for Pembroke Pines, Bermuda-based BF&M Limited.

Insurance

July 01, 2024, 12:50 PM