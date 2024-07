Corporate Deal

SoftBank Group announced that it has acquired Graphcore, a semiconductor company that develops accelerators for artificial intelligence and machine learning, in a deal guided by Morrison & Foerster. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minato City, Japan-based SoftBank Group was advised by a Morrison & Foerster team led by partner Kenneth Siegel. Counsel information for Graphcore, which is based in Bristol, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

