Corporate Deal

Investment Firm Braemont Capital has acquired Loenbro, a provider of specialized services to the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets, from Tailwind Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Braemont Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Thomas Laughlin. Tailwind Capital, based in New York, was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Business Services

February 07, 2024, 9:18 AM

nature of claim: /