Corporate Deal

Coller Capital and Abry Partners have secured $1.6 billion after announcing the close of a GP-led transaction to create a continuation vehicle for the Abry Advanced Securities Fund III. London-based Coller Capital was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Andrew Gershon and Ramya Tiller. Abry Partners, which is based in Boston, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Investment Firms

August 30, 2024, 8:35 AM