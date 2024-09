Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. and its portfolio company CIRCOR International announced the sale of industrial valve providers DeltaValve and TapcoEnproto to SCF Partners in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Vinson & Elkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. CIRCOR was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jennifer Perkins and Steven Choi. SCF Partners, which is based in Houston, was advised by Vinson & Elkins.

Banking & Financial Services

September 05, 2024, 8:39 AM