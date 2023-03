Corporate Deal

Concentrix Corp., a provider of customer services and technologies, has agreed to combine with consultant company Webhelp for $4.8 billion, including net debt. The transaction, announced March 29, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Webhelp, which is based in Paris, was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Alexander Crosthwaite and Christopher Drewry. Counsel information was not available for Fremont, California-based Concentrix.

