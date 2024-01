Corporate Deal

Merichem Co. announced that it has sold its technology business unit, Merichem Process Technologies to Black Bay Energy Capital in a deal guided by Hughes Arrell LLP and Fishman Haygood. Financial terms were not disclosed. Merichem was represented by Hughes Arrell. New Orleans-based Black Bay was advised by Fishman Haygood.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 04, 2024, 12:06 PM

nature of claim: /