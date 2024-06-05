Corporate Deal

Consor Holdings LLC, a provider of transportation and water infrastructure engineering and consulting services, announced a significant investment from affiliates of New Mountain Capital. As part of the transaction, Keystone Capital will fully sell its stake in Consor. Consor and Keystone were represented by DLA Piper. New York-based New Mountain Capital was advised by a Ropes & Gray team that included private equity partners Andrew Silver and Garrett Charon.

Business Services

June 05, 2024, 9:03 AM

