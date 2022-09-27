Corporate Deal

Provident Financial Services Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. have agreed to combine in an all-stock merger valued at approximately $1.3 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 27, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Provident Financial is advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that includes partners H. Rodgin Cohen, Matthew Friestedt, Mark Menting and David Spitzer. Lakeland Bancorp, which is based in Oak Ridge, New Jersey, is represented by Luse Gorman PC.

Banking & Financial Services

September 27, 2022, 10:22 AM