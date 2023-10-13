Corporate Deal

Heizkurier Group, a portfolio company of NORD Holding, acquired Swiss Suter Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Heizkurier, which is based in Wachtberg, Germany, was counseled by Taylor Wessing partners Michael Beyer, Ulf Gosejacob and Rudi Hasenberg. Hannover, Germany-based NORD was advised by a McDermott Will & Emery team led by partners Holger Ebersberger and Hanno Witt. Sidley Austin represented Deutsche Bank in connection with the financing of the acquisition. The Sidley team was led by partner Markus Feil.

October 13, 2023, 3:58 PM

