Corporate Deal

E.l.f. Beauty has agreed to acquire skin care brand Naturium for $355 million in cash and stock. The transaction, announced Aug. 29, is expected to close around Sept. 30, 2023. Oakland, California-based e.l.f. was advised by Latham & Watkins team led by Bay Area-based partners Mark Bekheit and Tad Freese. Naturium, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by Sidley Austin and a Polsinelli team.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 30, 2023, 8:10 AM

