Corporate Deal

Greenberg Traurig has counseled BBVA Mexico in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 2.4 billion ($140 million). The issuance was announced Jul. 31 by Mexico City-based real estate investment trust Fibra Shop. The Greenberg Traurig team included partner Miguel Moises.

Real Estate

August 07, 2023, 8:07 AM

nature of claim: /