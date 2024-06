Corporate Deal

CBRE Group has agreed to acquire Turner and Townsend Limited in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2024. CBRE Group was advised by a Simpson Thacher team led by partners Harry N. Hudesman, Mark D. Pflug, Benjamin Rippeon and Sophie A. Staples. Counsel information for Turner and Townsend Limited was not immediately available.

Real Estate

June 26, 2024, 4:57 PM