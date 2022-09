Corporate Deal

Audax Private Equity announced that it has acquired compliance and employee screening provider DISA Global Solutions Inc. in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray and Dechert. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Audax Private Equity was advised by Ropes & Gray. DISA Global, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Dechert team.

September 13, 2022, 8:41 AM