Corporate Deal

Maury Microwave Inc., a provider of RF calibration, measurement, emulation, and modeling solutions, has agreed to acquire Wireless Telecom Group Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Maury Microwave, which is based in Ontario, California, was advised by a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius team led by partner Mark Opitz. Paramus, New Jersey-based Wireless Telecom other was represented by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 31, 2023, 10:41 AM

