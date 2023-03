Corporate Deal

StanCorp Financial Group Inc. has agreed to acquire the life & disability business from Elevance Health and enter into a product distribution partnership. Financial terms were not disclosed. Portland, Oregon-based StanCorp Financial was advised by Debevoise & Plimpton. Elevance Health, which is based in Indianapolis, was represented by a Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath team.

Insurance

March 29, 2023, 9:58 AM

