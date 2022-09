Corporate Deal

Lead Real Estate Co. Ltd., a luxury residential property developer, filed with the SEC on Aug. 11 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Tokyo-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li partners Ying Li and Guillaume de Sampigny. The underwriters, led by Network 1 Financial Securities Inc., are represented by Loeb & Loeb partner Mitchell S. Nussbaum.

Real Estate

September 07, 2022, 10:40 AM