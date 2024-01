Corporate Deal

Travelodge has agreed to acquire 66 Travelodge-branded hotels from its largest landlord, LXi REIT plc for 210 million pounds ($267 million). United Kingdom-based Travelodge was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Simon Kiff. Counse information for LXi REIT was not immediately available.

January 11, 2024, 10:52 AM

