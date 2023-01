Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Cortec Group has agreed to sell its vehicle lifts and stairlifts manufacturing businesses Harmar and 101 Mobility to an affiliate of Halifax Group in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cortec Group was represented by a Jones Day team led by partners Denise Carkhuff and Ashley Gullett. Counsel information for Halifax Group was not immediately available.

Health Care

January 25, 2023, 8:33 AM