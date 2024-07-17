Corporate Deal

Warburg Pincus with help from existing investors, Great Hill Partners and Spectrum Equity, have placed a strategic investment in Varicent in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Warburg Pincus was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and a Kirkland & Ellis team that includes partners Jai Agrawal, Kartik Khanna and Keri Norton. The Paul Weiss team was led by corporate partners Eric Wedel, Ben Steadman and Caroline Epstein. Varicent, which is based in Toronto, was advised by Blake, Cassels & Graydon and a Paul Hastings team. Choate, Hall & Stewart served as legal counsel to Spectrum Equity.

July 17, 2024, 1:54 PM