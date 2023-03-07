Corporate Deal

Intercontinental Exchange and Black Knight, a mortgage lending data and analytics firm, announced that in connection with their merger, Black Knight has agreed to sell its Empower loan origination system business to a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. for a total market value of $11.7 billion. Jacksonville, Florida-based Black Knight is advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Edward D. Herlihy and Jacob A. Kling. Counsel information for Constellation, which is based in Toronto, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

March 07, 2023, 11:45 AM