Corporate Deal

An affiliate of H.I.G. Capital has acquired Health-E Commerce, an e-commerce retailer of FSA and HSA eligible products and services. Financial terms were not disclosed. H.I.G. Capital was advised by Latham & Watkins. Dallas-based Health-E Commerce was represented by Paul Hastings.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 20, 2024, 3:19 PM

