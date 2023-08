Corporate Deal

Banco Macro SA, an Argentina-based private bank, has agreed to acquire Banco Itau Argentina SA and its subsidiaries for approximately $50 million. Banco Macro was advised by Bruchou & Funes de Rioja and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included partner Paola Lozano. Counsel information for Banco Itau Argentina was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

August 30, 2023, 10:24 AM

