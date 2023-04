Corporate Deal

Gaming and e-sports company Savvy Games Group, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia' Public Investment Fund, has agreed to acquire mobile game publisher Scopely for $4.9 billion. Savvy Games was advised by Latham & Watkins. Culver City, California-based Scopely was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by corporate partners Jeffrey Cohen, Andrew Garelick and David Niemeyer.

April 05, 2023, 4:16 PM

