Corporate Deal

OPEN Health, a portfolio company of private equity firm Astorg, announced that it has acquired Acsel Health, a health care management consulting firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. OPEN Health was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner David Beller. Counsel information for Acsel Health, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Business Services

February 17, 2023, 10:31 AM