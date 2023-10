Corporate Deal

Dover has agreed to sell its De-Sta-Co business to Stabilus SE for $680 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 11, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Koblenz, Germany-based Stabilus was advised by a Covington & Burling team led by partner Henning Bloss. Counsel information for Dover and DESTACO was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 13, 2023, 3:45 PM

