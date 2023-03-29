Corporate Deal

Versana, a syndicated loan platform, has secured $40 million in a funding round, receiving investments from Bank of America, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo. The S&C team included New York-based partners Mitchell S. Eitel, Jared M. Fishman and Jameson S. Lloyd. Counsel information for Versana was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 10:07 AM

