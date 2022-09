Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins is advising hydrogen-based product producer and distributor OCI Clean Ammonia LLC in connection with its development of a world-scale 1.1 million ton per annum blue ammonia project in Beaumont, Texas. Financial terms were not disclosed. Beaumont, Texas-based OCI is advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Andrew Nealon, Alan Alexander and Kaam Sahely.

Real Estate

September 09, 2022, 10:32 AM