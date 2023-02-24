Corporate Deal

An affiliate of Monroe Capital has agreed to acquire Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC from Horizon Technology Finance Corp., a loan provider to venture capital backed companies in the technology and health care sectors. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Monroe Capital is advised by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. Horizon Technology, which is based in Farmington, Connecticut, is represented by a Dechert team including partners Allie Wasserman and Ken Young. Blank Rome is counseling the independent directors of Horizon Technology.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 10:01 AM