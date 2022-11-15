Corporate Deal

Electriq Power Holdings Inc., a home and small business energy storage provider, is going public via SPAC merger with TLG Acquisition One Corp. As a result of the merger, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $495 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 14, is expected to close during the first half of 2023. San Leandro, California-based Electriq Power is represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole. TLG Acquisition, which is based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Gerry Spedale.

November 15, 2022, 8:20 AM