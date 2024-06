Corporate Deal

Estee Lauder has acquired DECIEM Beauty Group for $1.7 billion. New York-based Estee Lauder was advised by Lowenstein Sandler partners Annie Davydov and Marita Makinen. Counsel information for Toronto-based DECIEM Beauty was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 04, 2024, 10:33 AM

