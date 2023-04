Corporate Deal

AI-powered learning automation platform iLearningEngines Inc. is going public via SPAC merger with Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, iLearningEngines will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $100 million. Bethesda, Maryland-based iLearningEngines was represented by Cooley. The SPAC was advised by Goodwin Procter.

April 28, 2023, 10:55 AM

