Funds managed by Blackstone have placed a strategic minority growth investment in employee-owned engineering and technical services firm Salas O'Brien. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Blackstone was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Salas O'Brien, which is based in Irvine, California, was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate team led by partners Stelios Saffos, Peter Sluka, Marc Jaffe and John Miller.

January 23, 2024, 10:52 AM

