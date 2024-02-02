Corporate Deal

Takeda and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. announced the signing of a worldwide license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of rusfertide. Under the terms of the agreement, the Protagonist will receive an upfront payment of $300 million and is eligible to receive additional worldwide development and regulatory milestone payments, as well as commercial milestones and tiered royalties on ex-U.S. net sales. Protagonist Therapeutics, based in Newark, California, was represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Karen Spindler. Counsel information was not available for Tokyo-based Takeda.

February 02, 2024, 7:56 PM

