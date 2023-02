Corporate Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer advised Switzerland-based Holcim Group Services on its acquisition of Duro-Last Inc., a provider of commercial roofing systems, for $1.3 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 7, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. The Freshfields Bruckhaus team was led by partner Paul Tiger. Counsel information for Saginaw, Michigan-based Duro-Last was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

February 07, 2023, 12:13 PM