Corporate Deal

Calyxt Inc., a plant-based synthetic biology company, has agreed to merge with Cibus, a company focused on gene editing in agriculture, in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Jan. 17, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Roseville, Minnesota-based Calyxt was advised by Sidley Austin. Cibus was represented by a Jones Day team including partners Zach Brecheisen, Randi Lesnick and Cameron Reese.

Agriculture

January 17, 2023, 11:18 AM