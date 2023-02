Corporate Deal

DNV AS has proposed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of cybersecurity company Nixu Corp. that are not held by the company or its subsidiaries for 98 million euros ($104 million). Hovik, Norway-based DNV is advised by White & Case. Nixu, which is based in Espoo, Finland, is represented by a Borenius Attorneys Ltd team.

Cybersecurity

February 17, 2023, 8:58 AM