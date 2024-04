Corporate Deal

Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence-focused chatbot that answers queries using natural language text, has secured $63 million in a Series C funding round led by Daniel Gross, former head of AI at Y Combinator, with participation from Jeff Bezos, NVIDIA and others. San Francisco-based Perplexity was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Ben Potter and Mike Podolny. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

Technology

April 25, 2024, 1:41 PM

nature of claim: /