Corporate Deal

BAE Systems announced its acquisition of agile defense and security business Kirintec. Financial terms were not disclosed. United Kingdom-based Kirintec was advised by an Eversheds Sutherland team led by Alistair Cree, partner and co-head of the firm’s global aerospace, defense and security sector group. Counsel information for BAE Systems was not immediately available.

Technology

September 04, 2024, 8:46 AM