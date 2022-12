Corporate Deal

Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced today that it has entered into an agreement with certain of its stockholders who had formed a group for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act. Dubuque, Iowa-based Heartland was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team including partners Richard Kim, Jacob Kling and Michael Schobel.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2022, 10:59 AM