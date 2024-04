Corporate Deal

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman advised Identiv, a digital security and identification provider, in connection with the sale of its physical security, access card, identity reader operations and assets to Vitaprotech Group for $145 million. The transaction, announced April 3, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Counsel information for Vitaprotech Group was not immediately available.

April 04, 2024, 11:33 AM

